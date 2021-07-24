Reviewing Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and BOC Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 35.41% 10.15% 0.59% BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nordea Bank Abp and BOC Hong Kong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 1 2 7 0 2.60 BOC Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus target price of $50.02, suggesting a potential upside of 331.95%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and BOC Hong Kong’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 3.89 $2.59 billion N/A N/A BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.58 $4.11 billion N/A N/A

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank Abp.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats BOC Hong Kong on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment offers financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.