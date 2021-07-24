Reviewing EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EVgo and Monro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Monro 0 3 0 0 2.00

Monro has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.08%. Given Monro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monro is more favorable than EVgo.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Monro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A Monro 3.05% 5.22% 2.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Monro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVgo and Monro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A Monro $1.13 billion 1.88 $34.32 million $1.14 55.35

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Summary

Monro beats EVgo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. The company also provides auto maintenance services, including oil change, lubrication and fluid, motor vehicle safety inspection, auto emissions test, and air conditioners inspection services; and auto repair services for fuel and ignition systems, wheel alignment, suspension system, air conditioners. In addition, it offers heating and cooling systems, transmission flush and fills, batteries, alternators, and starters, as well as belt and hose installation, and scheduled maintenance services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. As of March 27, 2021, it operated 1,263 company-operated stores, 96 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations, and three retread facilities in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

