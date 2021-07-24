Reviewing Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) & Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coursera and Cheetah Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 18.08 -$66.82 million N/A N/A Cheetah Mobile $238.87 million 1.25 $63.87 million $0.46 4.52

Cheetah Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coursera and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 2 15 0 2.88 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coursera presently has a consensus price target of $51.53, indicating a potential upside of 31.83%. Given Coursera’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera N/A N/A N/A Cheetah Mobile 48.37% 15.51% 9.65%

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Further, the company provides mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; and artificial intelligence and other services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

