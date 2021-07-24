Research Analysts Set Expectations for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PACW. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.39. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

