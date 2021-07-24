Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

