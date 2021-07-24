Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $683.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $89,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

