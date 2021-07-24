Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) Insider Sells £180,000 in Stock

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) insider James Sterling sold 12,000 shares of Renalytix AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £180,000 ($235,171.15).

LON RENX opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.44) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,090. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renalytix AI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 325.20 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £797.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

