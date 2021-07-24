Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 240.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 356,980 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 84.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $83,488.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,137,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $80,404.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,528. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTIL opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

