Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $13.74 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Kewaunee Scientific Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

