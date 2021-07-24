Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forte Biosciences were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.98. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $409.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.