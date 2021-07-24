Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,757,659.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $230,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $281.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

