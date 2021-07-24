Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

