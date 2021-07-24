Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

