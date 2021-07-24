Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.80. Reading International shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 9,452 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

In related news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $69,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $727,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Reading International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Reading International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

