RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,929 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

RBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.