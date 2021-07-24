Raze Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $614,638.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $614,638.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00116434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00145181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,759.94 or 0.99507864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.25 or 0.00884978 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,556 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

