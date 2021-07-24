Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVE. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.41.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.05. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$20.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

