Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perfom” Rating for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “market perfom” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.70.
TSE:MTL opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.91. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.95.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.