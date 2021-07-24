Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perfom” Rating for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “market perfom” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.70.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.91. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

