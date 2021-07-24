Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.0805674 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

