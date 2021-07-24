Raymond James Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $143.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.31.

Prologis stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

