Raymond James Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $290.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.05.

Shares of HCA opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $254.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

