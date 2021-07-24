RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.05.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $392,837. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

