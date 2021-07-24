Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.09.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.89. Rapid7 has a one year low of $54.63 and a one year high of $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

