Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.99 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 695,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,153. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.