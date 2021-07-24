Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a PE ratio of -59.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

