Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.80 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.