Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $15.30 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

