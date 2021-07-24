Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Lifted by Analyst

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

