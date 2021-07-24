Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted by Analyst

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $231.25 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.85.

NVIDIA stock opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.70. The company has a market cap of $487.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $97.77 and a 12-month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $409,767,000 after purchasing an additional 891,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after acquiring an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

