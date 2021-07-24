Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.73. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

