Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Reduced by Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

