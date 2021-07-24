Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Green Plains by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

