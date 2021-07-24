Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $412.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.10, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $434,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.