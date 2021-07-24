Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for TTM Technologies, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TTM Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

TTMI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,629,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

