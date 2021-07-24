Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Shares of GNRC opened at $449.64 on Thursday. Generac has a 12 month low of $134.15 and a 12 month high of $452.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $4,202,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

