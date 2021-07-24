Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Issued By Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.