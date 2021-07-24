PutinCoin (PUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $180.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. PutinCoin has a market cap of $600,287.47 and approximately $180.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,691.57 or 1.00072236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00033717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009399 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

