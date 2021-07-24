Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.24 ($119.10).

Puma stock opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is €96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.00. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €104.85 ($123.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

