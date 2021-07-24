Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $287.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $287.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.73.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $313.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.