Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28. Prudential has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 5.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Prudential by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

