ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.93 ($23.45).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €16.90 ($19.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.36.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

