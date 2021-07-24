Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PFHD. TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Professional has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Analysts expect that Professional will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Professional by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

