Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

