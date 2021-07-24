Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,308,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

