Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Primo Water worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 7.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,114,054 shares of company stock worth $19,308,999. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.