Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 899,952 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,172,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $54,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

