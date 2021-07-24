Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $58.39 Million Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 156,929 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Denny’s worth $58,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.67 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.