Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $51.81 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,144,812 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lennar were worth $51,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lennar by 311.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.21. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

