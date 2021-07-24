Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Myers Industries worth $61,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.