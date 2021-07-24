Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 125,944 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.24% of Realty Income worth $56,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

